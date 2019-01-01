Spiritual Warfare and Communism
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 IntroductionThis video lays out the parameters for the the video series.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 01 Ways of AttackThe first segment of the first part of the series on communism and demonic psychology.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 02 Attacks on the ImaginationThis video addresses specific ways in which demons do their running commentary in the imagination of individuals and what happens if the person fights against them as well as how this is very similar to how communists function.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 03 ClarityThe mechanism behind how demons affect our clarity as well as how communists used various sources of propaganda in order to brainwash those in a given state or culture.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 04 Constant RemindersHow the use of constant reminders are used to control people.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 05 FalsityHow demons and communists use lies to control and manipulate others.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 06 CulpabilityHow demons and communists do not take responsibility for their own failures and evil deeds and blame others.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 07 Deny ExistenceHow demons and communist work to ensure that people do not beleive that they exist.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 08 RebrandHow demons and communists rebrand their agendas by different names or diffierent tactics but the agenda remains the same.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 01 Segment 09 Abuse of LanguageHow demons and communists mutually misuse and abuse language as a means of trying to control and manipulate others, which is a form of abuse of power.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 02 Segment 01 Perception ManagementHow demons and communists manage the perception of others in their favor.
Spiritual Warfare and Communism Part 02 Segment 02 RulesHow demons and communists do not follow the rules.
